 Three new VP finalists to visit

Interview process for vice president of college services begins Monday.

By Kyle R. Cotton

kcotton11@student.alamo.edu

A second round of finalists for vice president of college services has been selected and will visit this college for daylong interviews Monday through Wednesday, with an open forum 2-3 p.m. each day in Room 120 of the visual arts center.

This college has been searching to fill the position since the death of David Mrizek, former vice president of college services, in March.

The finalists include Dr. Mecca Salahuddin, dean of organizational learning and effectiveness at Tacoma Community College in Tacoma, Wash.; Dr. Kara Larkan-Skinner, assistant vice president of institutional effectiveness and accreditation at Our Lady of the Lake University; and Dr. Stella Lovato, allied health and kinesiology chair.

This is the second round of finalists after Dr. Robert Vela and his executive team rejected Charles Barkman, executive director of facilities at Freed Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn., and Dr. Jerrel Wade, dean of administration at San Jacinto College-North campus in Houston. Vela said the team found them lacking in experience in institutional effectiveness.

Dr. Conrad Krueger, dean of arts and sciences, was among the first round of finalists but withdrew his name from consideration before a decision was made.

Salahuddin will visit Monday, Larkan-Skinner will visit Tuesday and Lovato will have her interviews Wednesday.

Each candidate will spend the day from 8:15 a.m.-5 p.m. in interviews with various leadership groups from across the college.

Their schedule is as follows:

9-9:30 a.m. interview with Staff Council

12:45-1:45 p.m. interview with faculty leadership (Faculty Senate and the Chairs and Adjunct Faculty councils)

2-3 p.m. open forum

3:15-3:45 p.m. interview with student leadership (Student Government Association and other student club leaders)

The interviews will be in Room 120 of the visual arts center.

For more information, call Usha Venkat, chair of the search committee and director of information technology, at 210-486-0782 or email uvenkat@alamo.edu.

For full resumés go to alamo.edu/sac/VPCS-Search/