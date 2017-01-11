Board attempts to ease accreditation concerns

The board of trustees is planning to visit the college campuses to discuss SACSCOC’s recommendations.

By Zachary-Taylor Wright

zwright9@student.alamo.edu

Board Chair Yvonne Katz, District 7 trustee, sent an email to Alamo Colleges District employees Jan. 9, informing them of the current accreditation status of this college and Northwest Vista and St. Philip’s colleges.

In an interview with The Ranger Jan. 10, Katz said she sent the email to ease the public’s fear about the three colleges’ accreditation after hearing grievances from various members of the community, including students and employees.

Katz said the board will send a similar email to students next week to ease student fears about accreditation of the three colleges.

She said the board will visit the colleges to field questions about accreditation and the process for meeting SACSCOC’s recommendations. The dates and format for the visits have not been determined.

Katz said she is not worried about the effect these recommendations will have on the May 2017 Capital Improvement Plan bond issue currently being discussed by the board.

The email assured employees the three colleges are still accredited and federal financial aid is unaffected by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges’ recommendations.

SACSCOC found the three colleges in violation of six Comprehensive Standards during a visit in September.

According to Katz’ email, she is confident the board and college presidents are addressing the issues presented by the September visit and the board is taking the recommendations seriously.

Katz is confident the colleges will retain their accreditation moving forward according to her employee email.