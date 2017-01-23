Armed robbery at mall leaves one dead, three injured

Multiple Alamo Colleges students were inside the mall at time of shooting.

By Mario Parker Menchaca III

Several Alamo Colleges students were part of a police lockdown at Rolling Oaks Mall Sunday after an armed robber fatally shot a good Samaritan and also shot two bystanders as he fled the scene.

Two men attempted to rob the Kay Jewelers store at gunpoint around 3:30 p.m. at the mall, 6909 N. Loop 1604 E, police said.

Two men who were shopping in the jewelry store tried to stop the armed duo as the crime was occurring.

“One suspect was shot immediately after by a good Samaritan; he had a concealed carry license and used his weapon,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said in an interview at 4 p.m. Sunday at the mall.

The good Samaritan, Jonathan Murphy, 42, was dead when police arrived. Police have declined to say whether he or the other man had the gun.

The second robber fled the building, shooting at least two more people, and escaped in a stolen getaway car, police said. He was arrested soon after crashing his vehicle near Loop 1604 and Copper Gate.

Both suspects are in custody facing several felony charges including capital murder, according to police.

Three people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds including the one suspect. One person was hospitalized for chest pains, and a pregnant woman was treated at the scene for labor pains, according to police.

Three Alamo Colleges students were held inside for several hours while the police cleared the building of any additional threats.

Two Northeast Lakeview College students — biology sophomore Carla Meza and liberal arts sophomore Amanda Keefer — were working at the Earthbound Trading Company store inside the mall.

“I heard the noises and I saw people running so I went in the hall to see,” Keefer said. “People said they were shooting. … We hid in the back room of the store with eight people, three employees and five customers.”

“We barricaded the doors with anything we could find,” Meza said.

“I was so scared, we were in there until 8:25 pm. … We were on the phone getting information from 911,” Meza said.

An employee of Dillards, Chen Stevens, was able to run outside when she saw people running and yelling.

“I heard something very loud but I didn’t know it was gunshots,” she said.

After the building was cleared, police escorted employees into the building to retrieve their belongings.

“I walked by some blood on the floor in the women’s area,” Stevens said. “The police told us not to step on it.”

Jessie Degollado, a veteran reporter for KSAT 12, said, “In all my years I’ve never worked on anything of this magnitude.”

Mayor Ivy Taylor made a public statement outside the mall at 6:05 p.m.

“First off I’d like to start off by sending my condolences to the family of the gentleman who was killed in this incident,” Taylor said.

“I also got a call from Gov. (Greg) Abbott offering assistance; however I let him know that we had an excellent response from various police departments and jurisdictions throughout the area,” she said.

“There are a lot of questions we need to be asking ourselves beyond this incident. San Antonio is not immune to the violence that we’ve been seeing plague our nation.”