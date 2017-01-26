New VP ready to help

Vice president of college services has long history with college.

By Michelle Delgado

Dr. Stella Lovato has been serving this college for more than 30 years this month.

Lovato is the former chair of nursing, allied health and kinesiology. The transition from chair to vice president of college services was easy, she said.

She climbed the ladder from adjunct faculty, full-time faculty, program coordinator and chair to VPCS.

“I like doing a lot of different things and this new journey has allowed me to do that. It’s very exciting,” Lovato said.

Her 20 years of experience as a chair has helped her into her new job, she said.

“Having that experience of working as a chair for as long as I was a chair, I was able to bring what I learned over there, over here,” she said.

Lovato oversees seven departments as VPCS, budget, office of technology services, EcoCentro, Scobee Education Center, budgeting for grants, facilities and Integrated Planning and Performance Excellence.

“It’s nice to be able to collaborate with the different areas on campus, like I’m at Scobee one day, I could be at EcoCentro another day,” she said.

Lovato said she met the goal she set for herself to accomplish in the first two weeks of the semester.

“Before I came on board, one of the things I wanted to do was to meet the directors of each of the teams under college services and meet the teams,” she said.

I like how each of the teams were unique and had great ideas, Lovato said.

Lovato said she is always around campus, visiting each department.

“This is not a desk job, this is a job that you need to be everywhere on campus helping out and seeing what’s going on,” she said.

Lovato is in a temporary office while renovations are being made to the third floor of Fletcher.

Her temporary office is in Moody Learning Center Room 207, which makes it easier for her to interact with students passing by, she said.

Lovato hopes the permanent space will be finished “during the summer so we will be in place by fall semester,” she said.

Lovato welcomes anybody who wishes to speak with her.

“This is a very fun job, because you get to help faculty, students and staff,” she said. “I would say to anybody that if they needed us to help them with anything or have a question, to please come see me.”

