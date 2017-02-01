Student Fitness Center to relocate to racquetball courts

Renovations projected to cost $140,000

By Emily Garcia

egarcia1009@student.alamo.edu

The student fitness center in Loftin Student Center will be relocated to renovated racquetball courts by next fall, kinesiology coordinator Brad Dudney said Jan 25.

The decision to move the fitness center stemmed from problems like having no dressing rooms, water fountains or showers, interim dean of student success, Richard Farias said.

“I don’t think the current location of the fitness center has any visibility, so many students don’t even know it exists,” Farias said.

Another problem with the location of the center is that when students are finished with their workout they have to walk out into the cafeteria area, Farias said.

Racquetball has decreased in popularity over the years and is no longer a course available to students, so racquetball courts have already been converted into other facilities, Dudney said.

The courts have been converted into areas for spin and yoga classes.

A court last school year was converted into a faculty and staff fitness room.

The cost to renovate the courts for the center is $140,000, which will be funded by this college’s institutional funding, Farias said.

The equipment in the fitness center was paid for by student activity fees, and for that reason the equipment will remain available for student use only, Farias said.

The remodeling of two racquetball courts will begin in May and is expected to finish by the start of the fall semester, Dudney said.

“Building the new fitness center is really about giving more service to the students by adding facilities they need,” student success coordinator Mark Bigelow said.

Students use the bathrooms in Loftin to change, Bigelow said.

There are no current plans for the room after the center is moved, but there is a possibility that the room will become an area for student clubs and staff offices, Farias said.

The fitness center has elliptical machines, treadmills, stationary bikes, fixed weight machines and weights available to students.

Students are required to leave a valid SAC ID to use the facility and check out equipment.

The fitness center is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Students with questions regarding the fitness center can email Mark Bigelow at mbigelow2@alamo.edu.