Sociopolitical comedian to bring lecture to campus

Kamau Bell will blend comedy and commentary for students and the public.

By James Dusek

jdusek3@student.alamo.edu

Comedian and CNN host W. Kamau Bell will present his lecture, “The W. Kamau Bell Curve: Ending Racism in About an Hour,” at 7 p.m. today in the auditorium of McAllister Fine Arts Center.

Bell’s website describes the show as “a comedic exploration of the current state of America’s racism, combined with a little (unknown) history, a little PowerPoint, and a whole bunch of Kamau.”

The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. After the show, Bell will be available for a short meet-and-greet after-party at Koehler Cultural Center.

“I think it’s very important for (students) to get a well-rounded view of different, … especially controversial stuff,” Martha Castro, assistant to the vice president of college services, said.

Bell is the host of “United Shades of America,” a show about race-based subcultures on CNN. He is also a stand-up comedian and co-host of the podcasts “Politically Re-Active” and “Denzel Washington is the greatest actor of all time. Period.”

The event kicks off Black History Month at this college, and is this year’s Fine Arts and Cultural Events Series lecture. Castro is a member of the FACES committee.

The annual lecture series started in 2007 with a lecture by radio host Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Castro said the series gives students an important opportunity to see speakers who they might not have the chance or funds to see otherwise.

She said students tend to enjoy the lectures.

“If any of our students have not had the opportunity to attend one of these events, I highly recommend they do,” she said. “It’s a good experience.”