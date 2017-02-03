Night of dancing for a good cause

By Sasha D. Robinson

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Student Government Association presents the fourth annual “Charity Ball Enchanted” Feb. 3 in Koehler Cultural Center at 310 W. Ashby.

The event calls for formal to semi formal wear with dancing, appetizers and a photo booth.

Tickets are free with donations of three non-perishable food items boxed or canned, one article of new or gently used clothing, one feminine hygiene product and 1 baby hygiene product.

Items can be delivered to the SGA office in Room 256 of Loftin Student Center prior to the event.

All proceeds go toward the Student Advocacy Center food pantry.

The college provides case management services through referrals, the clothing closet and book voucher program.

The 2016 event brought in 559 donations of toys, food, clothing and toiletries, which went to St. Peter-St. Joseph’s Children Home according to the Ranger story “SGA discusses UTSA transfer help, tech fair, charity ball” Feb. 18.

For additional information, call Student Government President Harley Williams at 210-486-0133.