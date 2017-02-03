Student at this college involved in car crash

By Sasha D. Robinson

At noon Feb. 1, two vehicles collided at Courtland Place and San Pedro Avenue north of McAllister Fine Arts Center.

The car ended with a smashed front end, and the truck’s passenger side back tire is out of alignment.

The truck driver said she was on her way to the post office when the other driver ran the stop sign and hit her white 2001 Chevrolet 3500 LS.

“I will probably be sore tomorrow,” she said. “I held onto the steering wheel.”

Biology sophomore Aubrey Wright and general science sophomore Alishan Charoli ran over to help with the accident.

They said the other driver who was involved with the accident did a U-turn and her car ran into the back passenger side of the truck.

“I heard the crash and saw her truck spin,” Wright said.

Wright helped both involved and Charoli helped direct traffic until San Antonio police came to the scene.

Sgt. Guillermo Eric Perez of this district’s police who was at the scene to help with the accident said the other involved is a student at this college.

“San Antonio Police Department is going to handle the investigation,” Perez said. “It is not our jurisdiction, but we are going to help out when we see people in need.”

When an accident occurs on campus, students should contact campus police.

This accident happened off campus, and it falls into SAPD jurisdiction.

According to Statefarm.com if you are involved in a car accident, you should follow these steps:

Immediately after the accident, take a deep breath, and stay calm.

Check for injuries; call an ambulance when in doubt.

If an accident is minor, move cars to a safe place, out of traffic.

Turn on your vehicle’s hazard lights and use cones, warning triangles or flares for safety.

Call the police, even if the accident is minor.

Notify your insurance agent immediately.

Other Important tips:

Do not sign any documents unless it is for the police or your insurance agent.

Make immediate notes about the accident, including specific damages to all vehicles involved, witness information, etc.

If the name on an auto registration is different than the driver’s, jot down the relationship.

Be polite, but do not tell anyone the accident was your fault even if you think it was.

State only the facts, and limit your discussion of the accident to the police and your insurance agent.

If possible, do not leave the accident scene before the police and other drivers do.

Above all, get a police report.