Letter: Students abuse handicap parking

Editor:

have been noticing something rather bothersome.

Students without handicap placards or plates parking in clearly marked handicap spots in student parking lots.

Last week, I saw two bike patrol officers taking care of one example of this in the student parking lot adjacent to Nail Technical Center, but just today the two handicap spots were occupied by cars without handicap plates or placards.

Are students not aware this is against the law, or that they face a $200 to $500 fine for doing this?

Not to mention that they are forcing people who need the closer spaces to park farther away?

David Nazzaro

Information technology freshman

