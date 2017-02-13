Cleaning levels, prices for 9 college buildings

By Emily Garcia

egarcia1009@student.alamo.edu

The total gross square feet of the nine buildings McLemore contracted to clean is 723,875 square feet.

The McLemore contract lists duties custodians must abide by and the level of quality cleaning the company must meet under the APPA: Leadership in Educational Facilities guidelines.

APPA stands for the Association of Physical Plant Administrators.

There are five performance levels of cleaning quality, according to APPA.

Each level describes minimum requirements custodians must perform while on duty.

Alamo Colleges uses APPA Levels 2 to 4 at this college.

According to the contract, Alamo Colleges did not request a base bid for APPA Level 1.

Level 1 has orderly spotlessness indicators, where floors and base molding shine and colors are fresh, there is no buildup in corners or along walls, all vertical and horizontal surfaces have a freshly cleaned appearance, washroom and shower fixtures are odor-free, and trash containers and pencil sharpeners hold daily waste.

The base bid APPA Level 2 annual price for custodial services is $737,044.73.

Level 2 has ordinary tidiness indicators. This level is similar to Level 1 except that there can be up to two-days worth of dust, dirt, stains, or streaks on floors and base molding as well as noticeable dust, smudges and fingerprints on vertical and horizontal surfaces.

The base bid APPA Level 3 annual price for custodial services is $629,847.01.

Level 3 has casual inattention indicators. This level allows buildup of dirt and floor finish in corners and along walls; dull spots or matted carpet in walking lanes; streaks or splashes on base molding vertical and horizontal surfaces with dust, dirt, marks, smudges and fingerprints; and trash containers with daily waste.

The base bid APPA Level 4 annual price for custodial services is $565,547.47.

Level 4 has moderate dinginess indicators. Floors are swept and vacuumed, but are dull, dingy, and stained, there is a dull path or obviously matted carpet in walking lanes, base molding is dull and dingy, all vertical and horizontal surfaces have conspicuous dirt, dust, marks, smudges and fingerprints, and trash containers and pencil sharpeners have old trash and shavings.

According to the contract, the district did not request a base bid on APPA Level 5.

Level 5 has unkempt neglect indicators. This level allows floors to be completely dull, dirty, scuffed, and matted. There can be a conspicuous buildup of old dirt and floor finish in corners and along walls, and base molding is dirty, stained and streaked.

This level allows gum, stains, dirt, dust balls and trash to be present, all vertical and horizontal surfaces have accumulations of dust, dirt, smudges and fingerprints, all of which will be difficult to remove; light fixtures are dirty with dust balls and flies, and trash containers and pencil sharpeners overflow.