NLC site visit yields positive results

Interim president will push for June decision.

By James Dusek

Last week’s visit from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to Northeast Lakeview College yielded promising results, according to a memo sent by Chancellor Bruce Leslie to all employees Feb. 10.

The accreditation agency’s visit Feb. 6-8 returned no negative findings, including the issues the association found with Northwest Vista and St. Philip’s colleges and this college, which placed them on a “warning” status.

“Most impressive has been the collaboration of the entire Alamo Colleges family, including the strong, proactive support and contributions of the DSO teams and colleagues from the other colleges,” the memo read in part. He referred to the district support office.

Northeast Lakeview has been without accreditation since it was founded in 2007. SACSCOC awarded the college candidacy status in June after a successful site visit in February 2016.

Dr. Thomas Cleary, vice chancellor of planning, performance, accreditation and information systems and interim president of Northeast Lakeview, said the college was well-prepared.

“I’ll tell you, the attention to detail that they (the college) paid in this round was really extraordinary,” he said. “There was no question that we could not answer and provide documentation for.”

SACSCOC’s board of trustees meets every June and December to decide accreditation issues.

Northeast Lakeview’s accreditation status is scheduled to be decided at the December meeting.

Cleary petitioned for consideration at the June meeting because the agency did not find changes that need to be made.

Cleary promised the college community he would let them know if the review date is changed.

SACSCOC informed the college before the visit they would pay close attention to six Comprehensive Standards this college, Northwest Vista and St. Philip’s violated.

“They were going to take a good, hard look at those issues as it pertained to NLC,” Cleary said. “I promise you, they did that quite effectively, and they found nothing here.”

He said although many of the accreditation solutions decided by the board of trustees were “universal,” in that they can fix problems at all of the colleges, the topic of the colleges was not brought up in the SACSCOC visit.

“Things with the transcripts, the GPA calculation … and the board policy, these are designed as universal solutions,” he said. “… Clearly, those solutions bode well for the other colleges.”

Cleary said he and the college are optimistic the results from SACSCOC will result in accreditation.