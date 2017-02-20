Transcripts now issued in sets

By Kimberly Brown

Students at the five district colleges now will receive a separate transcript for courses taken at each college.

Students also will see three different grade-point averages on these transcripts — an institutional GPA based on classes taken at a specific Alamo college, an Alamo Colleges District GPA that includes all of the classes taken at any Alamo College and a cumulative GPA also reflecting courses accepted as transfer equivalents at an Alamo College.

This information was made available to students in an email Feb. 3.

Unofficial transcripts reflected this change beginning Feb. 9, director of enrollment Martin Ortega said.

Unofficial transcripts were unavailable in ACES beginning Jan. 30.

Before this change, students received one official transcript for work taken at all Alamo colleges and a GPA that reflected courses taken at all district colleges.

This change in transcripts was the result of scrutiny by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges accreditation team, which questioned the way this college, St. Philip’s and Northwest Vista colleges reported grades on official transcripts, Ortega said Jan. 31 in an interview.

The accrediting agency put the three colleges on probation in the fall until they can prove autonomy, including autonomy in reporting grades.

“When the SACSCOC accreditation team visited, transcripts was one of the things that they looked at closely,” he said.

There were six Comprehensive Standards in violation by the Alamo Colleges including handling of transfer credits and calculation of grade-point averages.

Students still will be able to order a set of official transcripts through ACES.

The first official set of transcripts is free and then students pay $10 each after that.

Students can now view and print their unofficial transcripts, in their new format, in ACES.

They can do this by clicking on the “Student” tab in web services in ACES then the “Student Records” tab.

For questions on how transfer institutions will use the three GPAs, students should contact the offices of admissions and records at those institutions.

A spokesperson for the University of the Incarnate Word said that institution requires the cumulative GPA for transfer students.

For more information, students may contact this college’s office of admissions and records in Room 216 of Fletcher Administration Center or call 210-212-5266.