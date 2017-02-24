Alternative alternative spring break

NVC encourages students to volunteer locally.

By Erika Reyes

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Alternative Spring Break is funded by the United Way, but this year, Northwest Vista will not be able to sponsor students, but they are encouraging students to still sign up.

“In the past years, we took 40-60 percentage of the cost and the students will pay the rest,” Ramirez said. “Unfortunately, we did not receive funding this year to sponsor students.”

NWV is the only Alamo College that does Alternative Spring Break and normally they would help pay for transportation to and from volunteer site, lodging, meals, and transportation to the local sites around town. This year if students want to attend Alternative Spring Break, they would have to pay for these costs.

The United Way helps build the Alternative Spring Break for college students. Alternative Spring Break is a project for college students to travel to a different state and do service projects to help with the community and help build character.

“They get to help out and volunteer not only with the Boys and Girls Club but with other organizations and non-profits in the city,” senior specialist Bianca Ramirez said.

Boys and Girls Club is an organization that helps children younger than 18 achieve knowledge and character development.

Break a Difference (B.A.D.) is another organization that partners with Boys and Girls club and other local non-profit organizations to create weeks of immersive service projects for college students to do during their spring break.

The cost to do Alternative Spring Break is $275-$395 for a one week trip. However, this price does not include transportation to and from the project site or spending money. The locations include; Baltimore, Md.; Fort Hood; New York City, N.Y.; New Orleans, La.; San Francisco Bay Area, Calif., and Washington, D.C.

Ramirez talks about Natalie Mai Kraft, community service specialist, and explains what she is doing for students who want to volunteer.

“She is focusing really hard on finding opportunities for students in San Antonio to help out during spring break.”

Kraft uses Orgsync to post community services on the NWV service page. She has posted Habitat for Humanity, SA Food Bank, Child Advocates and many other service opportunities.

Ramirez encourages students to still do Alternative Spring Break to get a different kind of experience.

“You get a lifetime with friends that you made over there, the experience, the 40+ hours, and you get to meet and network with people from the city,” Ramirez said.

For more information about ASB, visit www.breakadifference.org