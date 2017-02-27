Fewer metrics, more education

Student success measurements have opposite effect.

You did it, Dr. Leslie. You’ve driven another beloved professor, only interested in giving his students the best possible shot at success, to quit.

It’s actually quite impressive, Chancellor. History Professor Mike Settles got so sick of your obsession with inane success metrics that he abruptly retired four weeks into the semester.

Your slow but somehow painfully obvious attempt at converting colleges in the district into degree mills has a demonstrable effect on students, but as long as it keeps those graduation numbers high, who cares, right?

How many of your reported 5,032 degrees and certificates awarded at this college last year were applied for by students and how many did you give, unrequested, just to set that “all-time record”?

Your focus on inflating graduation rates for the sake of your national and international standing has bumped up against the long-standing tradition of excellence at this college.

You run the risk of shoving out students who are unprepared for the pressure and difficulty of transfer institutions.

Settles and others think your colleges’ standards for what is an acceptable level for reading, writing and math are a joke.

We get it — people are complicated. “Success” isn’t an easily definable term and there’s no way to ensure all students leave the Alamo Colleges with the skills and knowledge needed to excel at a four-year university.

If you wanted to improve student success and not just the appearance of it, you’d let faculty do its job without evermore obtrusive tracking and evaluation systems.

You’d encourage faculty to grade and evaluate students fairly, rather than pushing for them to pass without an adequate understanding of the class material.

You’d put your money where your mouth is and spend money on programs and services that help students rather than building a $60 million palatial office. You’d stop awarding degrees students didn’t apply for.

What’s it all for, Chancellor? Graduation rates don’t put food on the tables or money in the pockets of your students.

Your endless hoops for faculty to jump through don’t prepare their students for success in life or education.

Get out of the way. Let professors teach and students learn.