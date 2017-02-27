Good choices lead to a safe break

Free condoms are available at stations around campus.

By Jayondra Spann

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

A campus police officer and a student success coordinator agree making good choices will ensure a safe spring break.

“Stay together,” patrol officer Louis Martinez said Feb. 13 in an interview. “Don’t take drinks from any strangers and keep an eye on each other.

“Drink responsibly, don’t drink to get drunk but have fun. Always have a plan. Have a designated driver on hand,” he continued.

“Drinking and driving is not worth it. Use an app driving service.”

He referred to driving services, such as Uber and Lyft.

He also suggested students take extra money for emergencies if vacationing at new locations but be discreet with it.

He said extra cash should be kept in a location only the student knows about.

For students hitting the beach or participating in other outdoor activities, he said to drink enough water, stay hydrated in hot weather and bring emergency supplies, such as first aid kits and hygiene products.

“Do vehicle checkups before going out of town. Change tires, check oil and get vehicles inspected if needed,” Martinez said.

Although drinking responsibly and staying out of physical danger are important, sexual safety should still be in mind, Lucy Gauna, Bae-B-Safe/PREP coordinator of student success, said Feb. 14 in an interview.

“The only 100 percent sure way to prevent sexually transmitted diseases and unintended pregnancy is by not having sex,” she said. “If you choose to have sex, using latex condoms and having a monogamous, uninfected partner may help lower your risk.”

She said these and other safety tips are from the department of health services at Purdue University.

The tips are available at www.health.iupui.edu/education/general/travel.html.

Gauana also wanted students to take advantage of free condoms posted around campus, sponsored by Texas Wears Condoms.

Texas Wears Condoms is a free condom distribution and HIV/AIDS prevention project located in San Antonio.

She said students should limit their alcohol intake and always use condoms and/or dental dams.

The Centers for Disease Control provide links to more complete safety advice, such as sun care, eye care, safe travel and avoiding injuries. Visit www.cdc.gov/family/springbreak/.