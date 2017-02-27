Tornadoes strike parts of city

The city starts to clean up after tornadoes damage homes and properties.

By Sasha D. Robinson

Feb.19, the National Weather Service confirmed six tornadoes in Bexar, Guadalupe and Comal counties damaging more than 150 homes.

The tornadoes left 47,000 people without power and five minor injuries were reported, according to the Associated Press.

According to sanantonio.gov, whoever wants to volunteer for the tornado cleanup can help board homes, clear debris and tarp roofs by calling 311 to register.

The San Antonio Food Bank and city staff will coordinate volunteer registration and provide assignments for cleanup.

Residents are asked not to self-deploy to the affected areas.

Those who wish to donate can get in contact with the American Red Cross at 210-224-5151, the San Antonio Food Bank at 210-337-3663 and the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County at 210-352-7000.

For future storms, officials suggest being weather ready and prepared to protect your family in the event of tornadoes.

Check the forecast regularly to see which areas are at risk for tornadoes.

Sign up for notifications and know how the community sends warnings.

Create a family communications plan including an emergency meeting place and related information.

Practice the plan with a family severe thunderstorm drill regularly so everyone knows what to do if a tornado is approaching.

Consider having a safe room reinforced.

Help neighbors by encouraging everyone to prepare for the possibility of tornadoes.

During a tornado, listen to local news or NOAA Weather to stay updated about tornado watches and warnings.

If there is a tornado warning, go to the basement, safe room or an interior room away from windows.

Follow your tornado drill and proceed to a tornado shelter location quickly and calmly.

If you are outside, seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately if a tornado is approaching.

Sheds or storage facilities are not safe. Stay away from large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums or auditoriums. You also should stay away from windows.

If you are in a vehicle, drive to the nearest shelter. If you are not able to get out of your car, cover your head or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low-lying area, such as a ditch or ravine.

Download safety guides at www.nws.noaa.gov/os/severweather/resources/ttl6-10.pdf.