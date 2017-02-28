ASL hosts annual talent show

Two outstanding Interpreting and deaf support specialist students will be awarded a $500 scholarship.

By J. Carbajal

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The American Sign Language and interpreter training program will present its annual talent show 7-9 p.m. March 4 in the auditorium of McAllister Fine Arts Center.

Admission will be a $10 donation.

The funds raised are for the Rea and Barbara Hinrichs Scholarship fund, which awards two $500 scholarships to outstanding interpreting and deaf support students each academic year.

In previous years, the talent show has raised $400-$1,000, with an approximate attendance of 500.

The purpose of the show is to focus on the students in the program and members of the deaf community, with a talent show that is not focused on sound, Chair Lauri Metcalf said.

The ASL Gleek Squad will perform.

In the past, other acts have consisted of skits, dances, ASL poetry and songs. The only requirement is that the act is family-friendly and accessible to hearing and deaf students, Jo Hilton, interpreting services manager, said.

The acts will be more visual in nature, rather than aural.

There will be interpreters present during the show.

For information, call 210-486-1106.