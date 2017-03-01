‘Meet the Pros’ from communications world

Professionals will speak to students about career opportunities and personal experiences.

By Elena Longoria

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The San Antonio chapter of the Association for Women in Communications will host Meet The Pros, a panel discussion where communications professionals will speak about their careers, 6-8 p.m. March 2 in Room 218 of the nursing complex.

Tickets will be sold for $5 at the event or $6.25 online at www.eventbrite.com. The event, co-sponsored by this college’s journalism program, is open to men and women.

A professional from each field will have a Q&A after speaking about their experiences and more. Light snacks and beverages will be served.

The event is aimed at students who are interested in TV and radio broadcast, advertising, marketing, graphic and web design, journalism, public relations and event planning.

Meet the Pros is especially recommended for students who are soon to graduate.

Journalism program Coordinator Marianne Odom said students from all over town will be attending.

“It’s a really popular event for students who are about to graduate from a senior college because they are really job hunting,” Odom said in an interview Feb. 24.

She also recommends students get involved and work on student media.

“Generally the way it works, is you work on student media, you get published clips, then that leads to internships and then it usually leads to jobs,” Odom said.

The event will have pros such as Kari Bridges, a journalist with Schertz Magazine, and Louis Cardenas, a graphics and web designer for Blonde Creative.

Stephany Hirsch, programs chair at the Association for Women in Communications, believes this event is important for students who want to get into any field of communications.

“It gives the students some real-world advice.” Hirsch said Feb. 28.

The event will give students reassurance and advice “to make sure the educational path they are on is leading them to where they want to be,” Hirsch said.

She said the event will provide information for students who are interested in joining the Association for Women in Communications. Founded in 1909 at the University of Washington in Seattle, the national association has 3,000 members in fields such as journalism, photojournalism, marketing, public relations, education, technical writing and communications law, according to www.awcsa.com. Student members pay $34 a year for national dues, compared with $114-$189 for professional members.

For more information, visit www.awcsa.com or call this college’s journalism program at 210-486-1767.