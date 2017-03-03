Adjuncts call for pay raise

Council bring up past, present and future surveys.

By Rachel Cooper

Five adjuncts, including the chair of the survey and elections committee for Adjunct Faculty Council, met Feb. 28 to discuss a survey, pay raise and website.

Amanda Martin, chair of the council said President Vela encouraged adjuncts to do a second run of the communication survey that closed in November.

“He recommended that because we had only 30 people actually respond,” she said.

Julie Engel, student development associate professor and chair of the survey and elections committee, suggested they wait for the results of a survey that was distributed Feb. 27.

That way they can combine responses from both surveys and see what should be changed or added in the next one, she said.

Engel said there were 112 responses in less than 20 hours. “I’m wondering how many are adjuncts.”

The survey is for adjuncts and full-time faculty and it closes March 5.

“We don’t want survey fatigue,” Engel said.

Martin said the new survey would go out sometime in fall.

The adjuncts discussed revisions to the communication survey that would go out and Engel suggested there be an option to include what department the adjunct is in.

Martin said they should include year ranges for the question that asks how many years the adjuncts have been working at the Alamo Colleges.

Composition Adjunct Francis Riley inquired about getting adjuncts together for an event or action on the subject of salary raise.

“There’s a lot more protesting on these days. We’ve seen it; 2.9 million the day after the inauguration,” she said.

The event would be like city hall where anyone can speak, Riley said.

“I’ve talked with a lot of my fellow adjuncts and the full-timers get these raises, and we’re teaching the exact same courses, many of us have many more years of teaching experience and we don’t get those raises they get,” Riley said.

Riley read in Harper’s Magazine that one quarter of part-time college faculty in higher education is on government assistance.

Martin is waiting on a response for the proposal for service time awards.

The proposal came up as a result of a fall ceremony for full-time faculty that did not include adjuncts.

Martin is also working on a section of this college’s website to include adjunct information.

The purpose will be to make the adjuncts more present on the website.

It will include by-laws, a listing of the officers, contacts, archives, agendas, the newsletter and handbook.

The Adjuncts Creating Excellence Award nomination closes March 10.

“We created these to allow us to acknowledge the adjuncts that are making particularly unique contributions and really showing the Alamo Colleges values,” Martin said.

Those values include; student first, respect for all, community engages, “those sorts of things,” Martin said.

Full-time or part-time faculty can make the nominations.

To nominate someone, write 700 words describing why the person should be recognized.

Email the nominations to amartin@alamo.edu.

A group that includes the vice presidents, deans, a representative of the council, a faculty member who is usually drawn from the Faculty Senate, and Martin herself will make the final decisions.

The presentations will be at convocation at the start of the fall semester.

Math Adjunct Gustavo Valadez-Ortiz suggested that it be brought up in the senate meeting that the chairs of each department send out the adjunct newsletter, or delegate someone to be in charge of sending it.

Martin wants adjuncts to know the Adjunct Faculty Council meetings are open. “You don’t have to be a representative.”