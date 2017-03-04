K Club plans dodge ball tournament

Event will help provide canned goods and hygiene items for Student Advocacy Center.

By Siera Garcia

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The K Club is hosting a dodge ball tournament to collect donations for students, faculty and staff in need 3-5p.m. March 23 in Gym 1 of Candler Physical Education Center.

Students can sign up in Room 131A of Candler. The deadline to register is March 22.

To register, players must donate two canned goods or hygiene products when they sign up or they can bring them the day of the tournament. A group of students can register as a team, or a student can sign up individually. Teams will be assigned to individual players.

There is no admission fee for spectators. Everyone is welcome to watch.

Proceeds will be donated to the Student Advocacy Center in Room 323A of Chance Academic Center.

Patrick Elizondo, president of the K Club, said he hopes for another great turnout, this semester. The fall tournament attracted 36 players.

“It’s great for students to raise donations and be able to give back to the college community,” Elizondo said.

The K Club has hosted the dodge ball tournament for seven years, collecting donations for charitable organizations around the city such as the Battered Women’s Shelter and the San Antonio Food Bank.

First-place winners will get a medal with a free four-week trial to Camp Gladiator, which is a fitness camp located in San Antonio. The second-place winner will get a second-place medal.

Last semester, the tournament was made up of six teams composed of six players. The teams played 10 games in a best-of-three matches per game.

Each match was four minutes long. Balls that are used in the tournament are kickball material except a little smaller and not too heavy to be able to throw.

The winners of the fall tournament were kinesiology freshmen Lorenzo Vela and Sergio Rodriguez, kinesiology sophomore Martin Sanchez, criminal justice sophomores Alan Salas and Steven Walters and engineering freshman Fabian Cavarria.

Last semester Elizondo stepped in to help out a women’s team who were short one player so they could participate.

Linda Casas, Candler Physical Education Center facility manager, said students can blow off steam during the games.

“It’s a lot of fun, and a great stress reliever,” said Casas, who will be one of two officials directing the tournament.

Players are encouraged to wear fitness clothing and show up ready to play.

Some team names from the fall tournament were Rico’s Team, Tiger Tale, Squad and Whatever? Before the tournament starts, teams will be established and rules will be set from the officials regulating the game.

For Elizondo, his best strategy would be to throw to someone who is holding a ball, aiming toward the waist — and just have fun, he said.

For more information, call Elizondo at 210-517-1840 or visit room 131A of Candler.