Transfer fair pairs students and universities

Students won prizes for sharing feedback.

By Jakoby West

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

More than 200 students met with representatives of 20 universities at the spring transfer fair sponsored by the transfer and career center, known as TRAC, Feb. 8 in Loftin Student Center.

Students met with university representatives to discuss their educational futures and inquired about scholarship and admission deadlines.

After checking in, students were provided questions to ask the representatives to help them get started.

The fair also allowed students to get information about the general transfer process, especially students new to higher education.

The fair also was important for students to make connections and learn about courses and degree plans offered by their chosen universities.

“I was inquiring with (Texas) A&M-San Antonio about a program that I have heard they had and was setting up a tour of the campus and exploring my options,” Ben Page, chemical dependency counseling sophomore, said.

Students were eligible to win prizes by completing a survey on how to improve future transfer fairs and win prizes.

“We engaged students by playing something fun, like the Plinko game, and they could win an instant prize,” transfer adviser Yesenia Caloca said.

The fair was not only a success for students, but also for the university representatives, Caloca said.

“I’ve been working for A&M-College Station for three years, and I’ve been to the fair all three years. A lot of students want to go into our engineering program. Our visits are always very successful, and I always like coming over here to SAC,” regional adviser Michael Garza said.

He was among several university representatives who said students from the Alamo Colleges, especially this college, make up a large percentage of their transfer students.

“San Antonio College sends us the most students in the community,” Garza said. He did not have an exact number.

Amy Yanaway, admissions counselor for the University of the Incarnate Word, agreed

“SAC is our biggest feeder school into UIW because of its location,” she said.

At least one university representative praised the preparedness of students from this college.

“The majority of our transfer students come from the Alamo Colleges. We have an 89 percent pass rate on the NCLEX, the test students need to take to get their RN license,” Joshua Anzaldua, admissions officer at UT Health San Antonio–School of Nursing, said.

The fair also had a graduation table that encouraged students to meet with their assigned adviser and receive information about the graduation steps at this college.

The transfer and career center is planning another transfer fair in the fall, although a date is not decided yet.

For more information about upcoming events and services offered by the transfer and career center, visit the first floor of Moody Learning Center or the website: http://www.alamo.edu/sac/TRAC/