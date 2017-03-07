Film screenings will feature women career pioneers

Films will play in daylong rotation March 9, with an encore presentation March 22.

By Nicole Bautista

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

In honor of Women’s History Month, this college will feature a series of films that will exhibit women who have pioneered new developments or ideas, in areas in which women are often overlooked.

The Women’s History Month committee chose three documentary films that will be played in rotation 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday in the Fiesta Room of Loftin Student Center.

These films display the idea of women as leaders and path-makers, said Dr. Lisa Zottarelli, chair of the Women’s History Month Committee.

The films were obtained from the leading distributor of women’s films and videotapes in North America, Women Make Movies.

The scheduled films are as followed:

8 a.m. and 12:15 p.m — “Some Real Heat,” is described by the film distributor as an exploration into the small and relatively new world of female firefighters in San Francisco and their upward climb in a male-dominated field.

9:25 a.m. and 1:40 p.m — “Girl from God’s Country: The History of Women in Film and Other War Stories,” is described by the distributor as an unadulterated, undiscovered adventure tale of a pioneering woman who rewrote the rules of filmmaking, and, in so doing, paved the way for independent voices–especially prominent female voices in today’s film industry.

10:50 a.m. and 3:05 p.m. — “Great Unsung Women of Computing: The Computers, The Coders and The Future Makers,” is described by the distributor as series of three remarkable documentary films that show how women revolutionized the computing and Internet technology we use today, inspiring female students to believe that programming careers lie within their grasp.

These are not mainstream films that most people would choose to see, but once you start watching these movies, it is hard to walk away from them, said Carrie Hernandez, senior student success specialist.

“I think it’s important because there are issues and things that we do not see because we are so wrapped up in our own little world,” Hernandez said.

The films are free and open to the public.

An encore of the films will be presented on March 22 in the Craft Room of Loftin, Hernandez said.

For more information, contact Zottarelli at lzottarelli@alamo.edu.