Students can apply to graduate after deadline

Extra caps and gowns were ordered.

By Kimberly Brown

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Students applying to graduate after the March 15 deadline may be able to participate in commencement, but their names may not be included in the ceremony, Joe Jacques, associate director of student success, said March 8.

Late applicants may be included in commencement May 13 because a “significant amount” of caps and gowns have been ordered, but students may not receive their preferred size, he said.

He did not know how many caps and gowns were ordered. Students can pick up caps and gowns from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 3-7 at Duran Welcome Center.

Students are not charged for caps and gowns.

The first step in the process is to meet with an adviser.

The adviser will audit the student’s classes and grades and help with the application.

Once a student has applied to graduate, the student will be notified by email that the application has been received.

Procrastination is the biggest problem in being able to participate because students wait until the last minute to apply and then are in a rush or panic, he said.

“From the day you get here until the day you leave, you should have an adviser and meet with them on a regular basis,” Jacques said.

It’s the student’s responsibility to know their degree plan and when it will be completed, he said.

Degrees are awarded after grades are confirmed, usually no more than 30 days after commencement.

They are mailed 60 days after commencement.

Commencement is at 10 a.m. May 13 at Freeman Coliseum.

Students can visit www.alamo.edu/sac/graduation for requirements to participate in the ceremony.