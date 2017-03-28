St Philip’s honors East Side advocate

Ruth Jones McClendon’s accomplishment’s are on display at St. Philip’s

By Sasha D. Robinson

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

St. Philip’s College opened the Honorable Ruth Jones McClendon Collection at 11 a.m. Feb. 28 in St. Philip’s College’s center for learning resources.

McClendon cut the ribbon to her display with a crowd of about 100 people that included students, faculty and community leaders and guest Chief William McManus of the San Antonio Police Department.

The college wanted to honor McClendon and house an exhibit of her history with the community as former District 2 councilwoman before being elected to the Texas House of Representatives in District 120.

The college worked with McClendon and her family since January 2016 to collect, catalogue and display items such as the Otto Pfeiffer Elementary certificate of appreciation for her continued dedication and support, Alamo Colleges honorary associate degree from St. Philip’s College, and 1993 achievement week Phi Alpha Chapter “Citizen of the Year.”

Georgia Edwards, vice president of Delta Sigma Theta Inc., presented roses and talked about meeting McClendon when she pledged.

“People would come by telling the new recruits how to act and what to expect to be a Delta,” Edwards said.

“Delta needs women who are more about wearing the color crimson and cream. They need to be about wearing the symbols. We need women who are going to work because there is work to be done.”

The college wants to have a display to show a positive impact for students and the community.

The collection recognizes McClendon’s influence in education through her contributions to the Ruth Jones McClendon Scholarship program and the McClendon scholars program at UTSA.

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, the Ruth McClendon section presented a $500 check for the Ruth Jones Scholarship.

The coalition is an advocate on behalf of black women and girls to promote leadership development and gender equality in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment.

The National Council of Negro Women awarded a $1,000 Ruth Jones McClendon Scholarship.

Their mission is to lead, develop and advocate for women of African descent as they support their families and communities.

Living in God’s Love Choir presented a check for $2,500.

McClendon was born Oct. 5, 1943, in Houston and is a graduate of Phyllis Wheatley High School.

McClendon is married to retired Lt. Col. Denver McClendon, District 2 trustee of the Alamo Community College District and owner of a property management company.

They have four children.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Texas Southern University, Master of Arts from Webster University and was awarded an honorary doctorate from Guadalupe College Theological Seminary.

McClendon served as the city’s District 2 councilwoman from June 1993 through August 1996 and was elected to be a State Representative of District 120 in 1996.

In office, McClendon has been involved with the community and services such as aiding Texas flood victims by passing legislation that exempts materials and labor for flood repairs from the state sales tax, opposes BFI Waste Management landfill expansion.

She has authored, sponsored, co-sponsored and passed 150 bills during her tenure in the Texas House.

McClendon also sponsored crime prevention measures such as District 120 seminar “Gang 101” about the psychology, operations and identity of neighborhood gangs, supported hate-crimes legislation providing harsher enhanced penalties for crimes against children, the elderly, disabled and any crime proven to have been motivated by prejudice.

While in the Texas Legislature, McClendon has served on several committees such as the Economic Development, Local and Consent Calendars, Juvenile Justice and Family Issues.

McClendon created the McClendon Scholars Program in August 2004.

The program provides undergraduates with the opportunity to serve as interns in the Texas House of Representatives during regular legislative sessions.

McClendon is a recipient of the 2006 Regional and State “Legislator of the Year” award from the Texas Council of Child Welfare.

She has received more than 425 awards and honors for her legislative, public service and professional work.

According to tpr.org’s “Texas Rep. Ruth Jones McClendon retiring” by Shelley D. Kofler, McClendon would not run for re-election in the Texas House, and retired after 20 years following a battle with lung cancer and an operation to remove water on her brain.

For more information on contributing to the Ruth Jones McClendon scholarship fund, contact Dr. Sharon Crock-Ray at 210-486-2887.