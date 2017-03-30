Psych students apply for scholarship by Saturday

Psychology program awarded a $55,000 grant from an unknown donor.

By J. Carbajal

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Using an anonymous donation of $55,000, the psychology program has established the San Antonio College Psychology Department Endowed Scholarship.

The district received a check from an unknown “safe family trust” with the only requirements being that the funds go to this college’s psychology program specifically, Dr. Tom Billimek, chair of psychology, philosophy and student development, said March 29.

The scholarship is for part-time students enrolled in at least six semester hours or full-time students enrolled in at least 12 hours. Recipients must be psychology majors and have this college as their home campus.

Applicants must take all of their psychology courses here and plan to transfer to a university or be working toward a degree with at least 15 hours of psychology credits.

It is also required that applicants agree to be mentored by a psychology faculty member of their choosing and meet with them at least twice a week.

The program may award multiple scholarships.

Billimek is hoping to select as many eligible students as possible.

To apply students must fill out the general scholarship application provided by the Alamo Colleges Foundation at www.alamo.edu/foundation/scholarships.

When students apply through this application, they also are considered for other scholarships whose criteria they meet.

The deadline to apply for fall 2017 is April 2. Any applications submitted after the deadline will be considered for spring 2018.

The amount of the awards for eligible students will dependent on how many students can apply and how many the program is able to award.

If recipients maintain all requirements they could be awarded the same amount for the spring semester, Billimek said.

Because students need to have at least a 3.0 grade-point average and attain a B grade or higher in the first psychology course to be eligible for the scholarship, recipients will be notified at the earliest in the beginning of summer, he said.

For information, call the department at 210-486-1253.