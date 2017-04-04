Career fair boasts jobs



Rock the Interview is scheduled Wednesday to help students be ready.

By Jakoby West

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The spring career and job fair is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 17 in the Fiesta Room of Loftin Student Center.

The transfer and career center, known as the TRAC center, is hosting this event to connect students with future employers for part-time, full-time, seasonal and internship positions

Over 35 employers will attend this semester’s fair, which the TRAC center hopes will be bigger than the fall career and job fair.

“We try to push for spring to be a little bit larger because what happens with the spring is that it gives students the opportunity to look for employment in the summer,” Cassandra Segura, advising team leader at the TRAC center, said March 29 in an interview.

Employers confirmed to attend include Wells Fargo, Baptist Health System, Susan G. Coleman of San Antonio, Office of the Attorney General, city of San Antonio and the Alamo Colleges human resources department.

“Because we have a variety of employers, we recommend that students dress as fine as they can. Basically, business casual would be what you would shoot for,” Segura said. “No jeans. They would be preferred to be left at home that day.”

The TRAC center also encourages students to bring a résumé and a cover letter and to treat this fair as if attending a job interview.

“None of this is required, but it really helps expedite the process for the employer,” Segura said.

The TRAC center is teaming up with the department of fine arts and the speech program for Rock the Interview, an event that allows students to hone interview skills, attend résumé-building workshops and be better prepared for the interview process.

Rock the Interview will be noon-2 p.m. Wednesday in the lobby of the auditorium in McAllister Fine Arts Center. Door prizes will be given and the first 100 students will receive free lunch.

The TRAC center also will be hosting Decision Day, a day where universities visit this college to urge students to commit to their institution.

A date has not been set for Decision Day, but it may be the first week of May, she said.

For more information about the career and job fair or any other upcoming events by the TRAC center, visit the first floor of Moody Learning Center or their website’s event page: www.alamo.edu/sac/TRAC/

The center is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the first Saturday of the month.

Students can call the center at 210-486-1500.