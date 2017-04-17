Board should invest in impoverished areas

Editor:

I’m writing in regard to the article “Board of trustees unable to compromise on bond projects” published Dec. 20.

The animosity needs to end among board members.

To be unable to decide on referendums that will improve students’ and faculty’s quality of life is disappointing.

I was drawn into District 1 trustee Joe Alderete’s comments about the “biggest hindrance to education is poverty.”

I couldn’t agree more that the priority of education takes a backseat in impoverished communities.

In 2015, a San Antonio ISD study showed 93 percent of the total population lived in an economically disadvantaged home.

With this, the SAT scores were marginally above 1,000.

While the board members continue to argue bond allocations, is anyone considering the limited paths these students settle for?

Administration should put the money back into venture programs.

Do more than just grants and scholarships. Give the students GPA and attendance incentives during their tenure with Alamo Colleges.

Conduct a census to see if students’ parents would benefit from college courses.

Offer parents a free career workshop if their child is enrolled.

Find corporate sponsors to partner with.

Propose a program where the employer will pay for financially disadvantaged students’ tuition if they maintain a GPA and fulfill employment hours.

Consider hiring more instructors and professors to gives students an opportunity to register with a schedule that meets their needs.

Doing this will show San Antonio what is valuable to Alamo Colleges.

Education is valuable.

Luis Bernal

Digital Video and Cinema Production Sophomore