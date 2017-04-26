Student Success Council asks for your change

Fundraiser benefits students who need emergency relief funds.

By Samantha L. Alonso

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The Student Success Council is hosting a Pennies for the Piggy event 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today in the mall.

The event will be benefiting and providing resources for the student advocacy center.

“The fundraiser is to help raise funds for the emergency relief fund for the student advocacy center,” said Phillip Casarez, certified adviser with communication and creative arts.

The advocacy center helps students with resources such as book vouchers and emergency relief funds. The center also runs a food pantry and clothing closet.

The emergency relief funds can help students with utility bills or child care on a case-by-case basis, and the advocacy center has case managers who work with students to determine eligibility.

“One of the things they are running low on is the very popular financial assistance, the emergency relief,” Casarez said. “What we are trying to do as the Student Success Council here at SAC, which is comprised of different staff representatives, faculty and students, is trying to raise money and really just put back into our students.”

They will have a raffle if students donate $5 or more to enter. They are also giving away gift cards and other prizes.

“We are a relatively new council. We are still trying to find our footing, but the ultimate goal is to put our efforts into the students. We are trying to reach out to different organizations on campus to see how we can support them, and by doing so ultimately support our students,” Casarez said.

The Student Success Council, which had been dormant, started up again last year, this time consisting of staff who have more contact with students on a daily basis.

For more information on the Student Success Council, email pcasarez14@alamo.edu.