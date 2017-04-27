Voting in SGA election begins today

President and vice president roles are contested.

By Maria Gardner

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The Student Government Association is holding an election for officers for 2017-18 beginning at 5 p.m. today and continuing through 5 p.m. May 5.

Throughout April, candidates staffed tables in the mall with candy, toys and free shoe shines to entice students to stop and talk.

Candidates for president are business administration sophomore Quintin Longoria, business sophomore Kayla Lynn Salwey and economics and political science freshman David Anthony Vela.

Candidates for vice president are psychology sophomore Amber Meyer and business administration sophomore Christopher Scoggins.

Four positions drew only one candidate. Running unopposed are art freshman Marina Ramirez, secretary; math freshman Bill Zan, parliamentarian; social work sophomore Joseph Mata, historian; and psychology freshman Brett Douglas, public relations.

Students will receive a link through ACES email to vote.

Students will not be required to enter a Banner student identification number to vote, Mark Bigelow, interim student director, said.

A candidate forum April 25 in the Fiesta Room of Loftin Student Center drew less than a dozen students. Students had been notified of the forum in a March 24 email.

“I can’t force students to look at it,” Bigelow said April 26 in an interview.

Five hundred students voted in the spring 2016 election, Bigelow said.

According to Factbook published by the Alamo Colleges, 25,549 students were enrolled last spring and eligible to vote. Less than 2 percent of eligible students voted.

“It would be nice to have more students vote,” Bigelow said.