GALA wants more storage, bulletin boards for clubs

Members spoke with a candidate running for SGA vice president about support for student organizations.

By Jakoby West

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The Gay, Ally and Lesbian Alliance on April 20 expressed concern about the absence of some of their favorite clubs to psychology sophomore Amber Meyer, a Student Government Association member running for vice president.

Meyer and five members of GALA met in the faculty lounge of Loftin Student Center so Meyer could learn about issues students find important at this college.

“Eco Club needs to come back,” Derek Ramirez-Escobedo, American Sign Language and interpreting sophomore and vice president of GALA, said during the meeting.

He referred to Students for Environmental Awareness.

GALA members told Meyer they believe many of the clubs on campus are disappearing because of a lack of storage space on campus for clubs to house materials and gear.

One item that belongs to GALA that is difficult to find storage for is a cotton candy machine.

The club uses the machine to raise money and awareness for their cause during events they attend.

The club sold cotton candy for $1 on April 26 during FunFest.

GALA wants an area on campus specifically for storing items and property belonging to clubs.

The group discussed the upcoming bond election and was disappointed that nothing was mentioned about clubs and storage.

Alamo Colleges is asking voters to approve a $450 million bond package in the Bexar County election Saturday.

“A lot of times, administration only informs us of things after they are done and after they are built,” Solomon Johnson Jr., communication design sophomore and treasurer of GALA, said during the meeting.

GALA also hoped there could be bulletin boards around campus and believes the lack of promotion for clubs and events is another cause for some clubs not returning this semester.

“Orgsync.com is available, but it’s difficult for newer users and students to find clubs,” Escobedo said about this campus’s online method of staying up-to-date with clubs.

Meyer listened to members’ concerns and left fliers promoting her candidacy in the election, which ends May 5. Voting is online.

GALA meets 3-4 p.m. Thursdays in the faculty lounge of Loftin. Students also can find the club online at www.orgsync.com/30217/chapter or visit the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/galaofsac/.