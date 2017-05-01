New juice bar set to open in Tobin Hill

New location wants to serve the downtown community.

By J. Del Valle

This college will have a new and healthy neighbor — Jugo Juicery. Owner Savannah Wilkins and Co-Owner Chris Hinojosa opened their first location a little less than a year ago and are ready to celebrate the grand opening of their second location in May.

Jugo Juicery’s new location moved into the mini-strip center at 1621 N. Main Ave. The menu will offer cold pressed juices, acai and pitaya bowls, super food smoothies and pour-over coffee.

The juicer will kick-off its grand opening May 6 with free yoga from 10-11a.m., followed by live music from Mariachi Los Alazanes and Beats by DJ Celina Jennee. There will also be free food, a gift card raffle and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event is free and open to the public.

The owners felt a need to open a second location in a central area of the city after noticing a lot for their customers traveled from areas such as the South Side, West Side and downtown to get to their location in the far North Side at 11858 Wurzbach Road.

Hinojosa said they “wanted the second location to be in Central San Antonio for the surrounding communities” such as this college, hospitals and the surrounding workforce that are located in the downtown area.”

All cold pressed drinks are 100 percent with raw vegetables and fruits and processed without heat, allowing all the vegetables and fruits to retain all its natural nutrients. The shelf life of the cold pressed drinks are five days.

Hinojosa said the popular drink on the menu is the super greens juice/smoothie — packed with pineapple, kale, spinach, Swiss chard, parsley and cilantro; a whole lot of nutrients the body needs all in one drink.

The staff is made up of students from surrounding universities such as the University of Incarnate Word, the University of Texas at San Antonio and UT-Austin; with majors in biology or nutrition, Hinojosa said. “When a customer comes in and has no idea what drink to get or needs help choosing a drink my staff — with the background they have — can assist them,” Hinojosa said.

“We want to educate the community on the benefits of eating and drinking healthy.”