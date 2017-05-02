Students waited more than an hour for police assistance.

By Sasha D. Robinson

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Two students from this college were involved in an accident at 12:15 p.m. April 27 at San Pedro Avenue and West Laurel.

Nursing sophomore Nick Garza was driving his 2015 Kia Forte on San Pedro, when he said he ran a red light and struck the passenger side of nursing student Gabriella Burriola’s 2009 Mazda 3.

Burriola, who bought the car in January, was on West Laurel Street crossing the intersection, when the collision happened, causing her car to spin and hit a telephone pole.

Neither student reported injuries, though Burriola said she was a little jittery and her neck hurts.

“I am glad we are both OK, and no airbag deployment,” Garza said.

“It seems like it could be bad. I am glad that it wasn’t,” he said.

“A pedestrian caught my eye. I am certain that I got distracted,” he said. “By the time I looked up, I thought the pedestrian was going to cross or something. I looked away from the pedestrian, and I guess my light had turned red and I collided with this young lady.”

The two students waited about an hour for San Antonio police Officer J. Garcia.

When asked about the delay, Garcia said, “We go when we are called. I could be helping someone else, but I am talking to a Ranger reporter.”