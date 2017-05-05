Anonymous flier against district bond issue found in Ranger newsstand

Search failed to turn up others.

By J. Carbajal

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

An independently printed flier detailing negative opinions of Alamo Colleges District Chancellor Bruce Leslie was found April 27 in a newsstand for The Ranger in McCreless Hall.

Thirty-nine other newsstands around campus were checked, and no other fliers have been found.

The flier is titled “Chancellor Bruce Leslie is Damaging Our Community Colleges” and contains a list of bullet points on why “Bruce Must Go!”

The flier references the district’s $450 million bond package voters will consider in the Bexar County election Saturday.

“Say no to the Alamo Colleges Bond package until we have better leadership — leadership we can trust,” the flier reads.

Leslie has been chancellor of the Alamo Colleges District since 2006 and is cited on the district website as the reason for multiple state and national awards received by the district.

The source of the flier is unknown.

Using The Ranger newsstands as an outlet for one’s opinion without paying for advertisement space, can be a theft of services, Marianne Odom, journalism program coordinator, said.

Theft of services is when valuable services, such as the dissemination of ideas or other content, are used without the compensation or consent of the provider of these services.

The Ranger sells advertising to support printing of the weekly newspaper.

It is unknown whether these fliers have been circulated through other means.

As of Thursday, the public relations offices for this college and Palo Alto and Northwest Vista were unaware of any distribution of these fliers on their campuses.