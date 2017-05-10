Salwey, Meyer win top SGA officer positions

Less than 1 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot.

By Maria Gardner

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Business administration sophomore Kayla Salwey was elected president of the Stu-dent Government Association with 83 votes out of 185 votes cast.

Business administration sophomore Quintin Longoria came in second with 51 votes, and political science and economics freshman David Vela received 48 votes.

Results of the online voting were made available to The Ranger May 8.

Psychology sophomore Amber Meyer won vice president with 105 votes compared to business administration sophomore Christopher Scoggins who received 76 votes.

In races with no opposition, math freshman Bill Zan received 167 votes for parlia-mentarian, social work sophomore Joe Mata received 173 votes for historian, art fresh-man Marina Ramirez received 172 votes for secretary and psychology freshman Brett Douglas got 172 votes for commissioner of public relations.

Other positions will be filled by appointment, Harley Williams, SGA president in 2016-17, said.

Those positions are treasurer, student services commissioner, strategic planning commissioner, community affairs commissioner and veterans affairs commissioner.

Candidates who did not win officer positions will be in the pool of individuals who may be appointed for the vacant positions, she said.

Other students interested in serving can contact Williams at 210-486-0133, or in the student life office on the second floor of Loftin Student Center.

The election had a low voter turnout.

Only 1 percent of the 17,334 students eligible to vote actually did so, according to a document obtained by Mark Bigelow, interim director of student life.

“We always want to have better turnout,” Williams said.

Williams said SGA members and their advisers will explore ways to increase student participation for the next election.

SGA currently has three advisers — Bigelow; Nicole France, senior coordinator of out-reach and recruitment; and Melissa Sutherland, counselor.

Bigelow has filled the position of interim director for almost two years.

For the upcoming school year, Williams will be a nonvoting member and student ad-viser to the incoming officers.

“I’m disappointed in the numbers,” Salwey said.

She said students do not check emails and suggests a physical voting booth for the next election.

Votes were cast with a link students received via ACES email from this college on April 27.

“The people voted for me, but still, the turnout sucks,” she said.