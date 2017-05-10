Stay attentive with credit cards

In a four-day period, six crime incidents were reported to the Alamo Colleges Police Department.

By J. Del Valle

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

A student at this college reported a stolen credit card being used. Credit card abuse has not often been a reported crime at this college. This is the first reported incident to the district police this year.

However, the student does not know how it was compromised. The credit card has been cancelled and a fraud investigation has been launched.

The list of incidents reported to the Alamo Community College Police Department during this four-day time frame are two reports of assault, vandalism, building burglary, theft-shoplifting and credit card abuse.

Officer Christopher Fairbank, ACCD Crime Prevention Officer, offered these tips to prevent credit card abuse.

Place your credit cards in a purse or wallet close to your body where it cannot be easily taken, and make sure all purses and bags are zipped.

If you’re shopping in a high traffic area, carry a smaller purse.

Carry only one or two credit or debit cards you will be using that day. Leave all others at home.

Thieves can take pictures of credit cards with a camera or cell phone, so do not leave your credit card exposed any longer than necessary.

After you make a purchase, put your credit card away immediately.

Confirm you have your credit card back in your possession before you leave the store or restaurant.

Jenny Castoreno, American Sign Language interpreter freshman, said she has never been a victim of credit card fraud, but she always takes precaution when out in public.

“I try to keep my cards hidden in a special spot inside my purse, aside from my wallet,” Castoreno said.

She offers advice to students: “Don’t have them out freely where other people can easily see.”

For police non-emergency calls, dial 210-485-0099 or the 24-hour dispatch at 210-485-0099. Dial 210-485-0911 for emergencies.