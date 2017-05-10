Ultimate flops

Spring semesters have less turnout than fall for intramural events.

By Mario Parker Menchaca III

Only one student showed up to play this college’s first Ultimate Frisbee tournament April 26 at San Pedro Springs Park.

The office of student life improvised by recruiting two of its own employees and two staff members from this college’s public relations department.

Business freshman Kyle Wall was the only student to attend the event.

“I was excited to play a full game,” Wall said.

The tournament was one of several intramural athletic events hosted this semester by student life.

This college had a field reserved for Ultimate Frisbee at the park.

The first 15 students to arrive would have received a free T-shirt, and there were free hot dogs for all participants.

Ultimate Frisbee is a non-contact field sport. Similar to football, two teams pass a disc toward opposing end zones to score and intercept or deflect passes to defend.

“There are no referees, so each player must honor the rules and call their own fouls,” Wall said.

“Even though the sport is non-contact, it is very physical,” business freshman Elizabeth Kissling said. “You can’t be afraid to dive and hit the ground. I would have gone but I was in class.”

Students and staff were surprised by the meager turnout.

The day after the event, kinesiology sophomore Joey Olivares, a work study for new student orientation, said, “I thought this would have been one of our bigger events. Especially with free food.”

Kinesiology sophomore Michael Rico, a work study in the office of student life, noted poor turnout at the last two intramural activities.

At the park directly across the street from this college, a recent kickball tournament only had a couple of students show up as well.

According to Marisa Martinez, senior specialist from student life, participation in the monthly table tennis tournaments has also declined this semester.

Rico, Martinez, two PR employees and Wall were the only participants for the Ultimate event.

“Turnouts are consistently better during the fall semesters.” Martinez said. “There are a lot of new students that are looking for something fun to do.”

Some events this semester have had respectable numbers.

The first of two 3-point shootouts this year attracted more than 15 students.

The Race for the Cure and Taco Run 5Ks each had more than a dozen students.

“Our best event was the soccer tournament,” Martinez said.

Teams from Palo Alto, Northwest Vista, this college and Wayland Baptist University came to play with multiple teams.

The tournament lasted from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Martinez is already planning one of next semester’s events, a student versus faculty/staff kickball game.

“There are tons of things going on each semester,” Martinez said. “Participation is really hit or miss. Sometimes people are too busy or just don’t know what’s happening around campus.”

The fall semester’s intramural activities will include, but are not limited to, flag football, soccer, 3-point shootout, kickball and another attempt at Ultimate Frisbee.

