A letter to readers

On Tuesday, The Ranger saw an online image that resembled an illustration from Ranger illustrator Estefania B. Alonso published by The Ranger.

Upon discovery of the image, a full review of Alonso’s published work was conducted and more images were brought into question.

Alonso will no longer be producing work for The Ranger.

The Ranger apologizes for publishing work that does not meet our standards.

The illustrations in question are being removed from The Ranger Online and in no way detract from the accuracy of the reporting.

The Ranger is dedicated to publishing accurate and original stories and images.

Zachary-Taylor Wright

Editor of The Ranger

Spring 2017

zwright9@student.alamo.edu