Two police officers shot near this college

By Zachary-Taylor Wright

zwright9@student.alamo.edu

During a routine patrol, two nine-year veteran San Antonio police officers were shot during a field contact at approximately 3:30 p.m. according to Police Chief W.P. McManus.

Cones, approximately 25 police vehicles, three fire trucks and one ambulance from West Laurel Avenue to West Park Avenue blocked Main Street.

One officer was shot in the head and another in the upper torso.

The officer shot in the torso was wearing body armor and both are in critical condition; both officers were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

One assailant was taken into custody immediately, while the other fled to Evergreen Street and Howard Street before being shot.

McManus said both suspects were in custody immediately and there was no further danger after the initial shots were fired.

Campus was put on lockdown 3:40-4:20 p.m.