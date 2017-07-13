Board budget retreat postponed

The board failed to produce a quorum July 10.

Zachary-Taylor Wright

According to an email from board liaison Sandra Mora sent July 10, the special board meeting/budget retreat scheduled for July 10 was postponed until July 18 at 4 p.m. at Killen Center.

In an interview with The Ranger July 12, Mora said the budget retreat was postponed because there was an issue establishing a quorum of board members.

Mora said a few board members were not able to make the budget retreat.

After the budget retreat is complete, the board will convene and begin the previously scheduled committee of the whole meeting.

The committee of the whole meeting agenda has not been released yet.

According to the July 10 agenda, a budget presentation will be presented by Diane Snyder, vice chancellor for finance and administration.

The agenda allots time for Chancellor Bruce Leslie to propose Fiscal Year 2018 goals, allots each Alamo College president time to discuss their college expense budget and several vice chancellors time to discuss expense budgets for the departments they oversee.

The budget presentation states that the board plans to approve the operating budget for Fiscal Year 2018 this month, approve the all funds budget for Fiscal Year 2018 in August, approve the tax rate for Fiscal Year 2018 in September and receive the tax rolls from the Bexar County Tax Office in October.

The board must report the budget book to the State of Texas and distribute the budget book internally by Dec. 1, according to the presentation.