Board adopts nine policy, procedure changes

Non-tenured employees are not entitled to legal representation during managerial questioning.

By Zachary-Taylor Wright

zwright9@student.alamo.edu

The board of trustees unanimously approved nine policy and procedure changes and discussed accommodation of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at a board meeting July 25 at Killen Center.

During the committee of the whole meeting July 18, District 2 trustee Denver McClendon asked Chancellor Bruce Leslie and his cabinet if the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges write-ups were taken into consideration when drafting the policy amendments.

Leslie said all the policy changes are “vetted” through the presidents and vice chancellors council (PVC) and said the policy changes were not relevant to SACSCOC standards.

McClendon disagreed with Leslie’s assertion, saying SACSCOC went through district policy before making recommendations.

Leslie said SACSCOC made recommendations for other policies and that the policy amendments presented to the board were vetted prior to proposal.

Procedure D.9.1.1, which establishes the process of progressive discipline for non-tenured employees, was amended to include the “number of occurrences” as a consideration when determining the appropriate “step” of discipline.

The amendment also adds that “any of the offenses or unacceptable behaviors identified in the steps below may be appropriate for any step or level of discipline.”

Step 2 of discipline, which is a written reprimand, and Step 3, which is a final written warning, in the procedure are amended to clarify that these levels of discipline are “typically” in response to uncorrected behavior.

In the general procedure section of D.9.1.1, the procedure is amended to clarify that employees are not entitled to have a legal or other representative present when management questions them before discipline.

Policy D.2.3, involving the qualifications for hiring, was amended to include child care positions as high risk area alongside the Alamo Colleges Police Department and fund-management positions; the policy was also amended to include “criminal background checks for promotion and transfer candidates” in high-risk areas.

Policy D.2.5 was amended to include college presidents in the definition of “chancellor” in reference to hiring authority, status, assignments and duty.

Policy D.4.7 was amended to include the prevention of the sale and manufacturing of controlled substances, alcohol and illicit substances to the drug-free awareness program.

During the July 18 meeting, McClendon asked how this policy applies to students.

District general counsel Ross Laughead clarified that this policy applies only to employees.

Policy D.4.11 was amended to define arrest as being subject to an arrest warrant and appearing or surrendering in court under an arrest warrant.

The policy was also amended to say that employees who have been arrested must report to the associate vice chancellor of human resources and organizational development if their next-level administrator is not available.

The amendment also added: “A violation of this procedure may subject an employee to disciplinary action up to and including termination.”

Policy D.4.6, on the prevention and reporting of workplace violence and abuse of minors, was amended to clarify that concealed carry was in effect.

Concealed carry at Texas community colleges goes into effect Aug. 1.

Policy G.1.4 was amended to broaden the limitations of concealed carry at the Alamo Community College District campuses and change all reference to “concealed handgun” to “firearm.”

Procedure G.1.4.5, which addresses the rules limiting the licensed concealed carry of handguns, was amended to clarify that signage for areas where concealed carry is prohibited should be obtained from a vice president at each college and the human resources department at district support offices.

During the July 18 meeting, McClendon asked if there was any problems with the implementation of concealed carry policy.

Laughead said there have not been any challenges in Texas, saying he checked with the attorney general representative responsible for enforcing signage.

Laughead said legislative changes and challenges may arise after all policies and their corresponding reasoning for concealed carry are submitted in September.

The procedure states that college presidents are responsible for determining which vice president will provide the signage.

Procedure F.4.2.1, which establishes the appeal and discipline process for non-academic misconduct, was amended to include “criminal trespass” and “firearms violations” to the definition of criminal misconduct.