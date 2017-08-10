New dean of student success candidate to get candid

A finalist from the previous search is still in the running.

By Zachary-Taylor Wright

zwright9@student.alamo.edu

This college will host an open forum for a new candidate for dean of student success at 2 p.m. Aug. 11 in Room 120 of the visual arts center.

Dr. Lisandra De Jesús is scheduled for meetings with student success directors at 8:15 a.m. and will continue with meetings until an 11:45 a.m. presentation to students about student success initiatives. A pizza lunch and discussion will be afterward.

According to the biography on this college’s website, De Jesús’ most recent position was as the vice president and dean of student services at Albany Technical College.

The position here has been vacant since January 2016, when Dr. Lisa Alcorta, now vice president of student affairs, was promoted to interim vice president of student success.

In an interview with The Ranger Aug. 10, Alcorta said Richard Farias, interim dean of student success, is not a finalist for the permanent position as of this round of open forums.

In an interview with The Ranger Aug. 9, Isabel Castañeda, administrative assistant to the dean of professional and technical education, said the forum and the presentation will be recorded and posted online for students or others to watch if they cannot attend.

De Jesús is the first new candidate being considered for the position since the interview process Feb. 1-2, according to The Ranger.

An article published by The Ranger Feb. 7 said Dr. Raphael Turner, another candidate for the position, attended an open forum Feb. 2; however, the search for a dean continued because a second scheduled candidate declined his interview.

Castañeda said Turner will be interviewed by Alcorta and the rest of this college’s executive team Aug. 17.

Castañeda said Turner will not be interviewed by the various councils or host an open forum as he has already performed those interviews.

According to the biography on this college’s website, Turner has held positions at many Texas colleges and universities, including multi-campus community college settings.

According to the job descriptions in AlamoShare, deans of student success can earn a minimum salary of $82,284.80, a midpoint salary of $102,856 and a maximum salary of $123,427.20.

The fiscal year 2017 budget allocates for a $105,289 salary for a dean of student success at this college.