Let’s ball up

Women’s basketball try-outs are Aug. 30-31.

By J. Del Valle

Students used summer break to practice basic skill sets, such as shooting form, 3-pointers, and offensive and defensive roles in open gym sessions at this college.

The last open gym session is 5-8 p.m. Aug. 16 in gymnasium 2 of Candler physical education center.

Try-outs for the women’s basketball team are 4-6 p.m. Aug. 30 and 31 in gymnasium 2 of Candler.

Requirements to try out include a 2.0 grade-point average and a minimum enrollment of nine credit hours at this college.

Open gym sessions gave student-athletes time and opportunity to improve their game during the summer break.

Haley Capestany, head coach of the women’s basketball team at this college, is able to provide a place for students to work on their craft.

“I want to get more students involved and let them know there are club teams on campus,” she said. “It also gives students something to do during summer break.”

Capestany held summer work outs for a month in July, which gave students an opportunity to work on skill sets, including strength and conditioning, weight lifting and agility.

Open gym started on Aug. 3 in Candler.

“I wanted an open-gym to give students that are interested in trying out a chance to show their skills,” Capestany said. “It gives me a visual on how many people show up and the potential that is out there.”

14 males and 11 females were at the Aug. 9 open gym session.

“It was a big turn out from last Wednesday’s open gym,” Capestany said.

Nursing freshman Chavelle Henley attended the second open gym session and will be trying out for the team this fall semester.

“Open gym gives me a chance to practice on my shooting form and driving to the basket,” she said.

Henley has been playing basketball since eighth-grade.

Six female athletes will be returning for basketball season this fall.

“All my returning players are versatile and all-around players,” said Capestany. “We’ve got a good group coming back this semester.”

Kinesiology sophomore Kennedy McGovern is one of the returning players for the fall season.

She has been attending Capestany’s summer work outs and open gym sessions.

“I like to work on my post-moves and ball movement during open gym session,” she said.

McGovern advises students trying out for the team to avoid feeling nervous and to give their all.

Biology sophomore Mayra Sendejo played as point guard for one semester for this college’s basketball team.

She has been playing basketball for the past 13 years.

“This is my first session of open gym this summer,” she said. “I focus on my outside shots when I come to open gym.”

Sendejo offers encouraging words to players trying out for the team.

“Stay committed,” she said. “You never know what opportunities can come from playing basketball.”

Male student athletes who have attended Capestany’s summer workouts and open gym session have been able to pass time and improve their skills.

Isiah Famogun, aviation, computer maintenance and homeland security sophomore, and kinesiology freshman Nicholas Maldonado will be trying out for the team once this college hires a men’s basketball coach.

Standing over six feet, Famogun has played the positions of center and power forward.

“I focus on improving my offense game and post moves,” Famogun said.

Maldonado is a shooting guard and small forward.

“During open-gym, I practice on my shooting form and offensive skills, such as bringing the ball mid court and seeing my perimeter,” Maldonado said.

For more information about open gym sessions and tryouts, call 210-740-2571 or email hcapestany1@alamo.edu.