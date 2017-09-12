Board to vote on DACA opposition letter

The immigration advisory council intends to mail the letter to Congress.

The board of trustees signed a letter opposing the dismissal of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and defending the Alamo Colleges students protected by the executive order repealed by President Donald Trump.

Trustees are to vote on adoption of the letter at 6:15 p.m. at a special board meeting Sept. 12 at Killen Center.

During the same board meeting, the board will vote on the adoption of a letter thanking Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, R-San Antonio, for his “formidable support of the students of Texas during these past legislative and special sessions.”

The letter specifically thanks Straus for his opposition to Senate Bill 6, which required students to use the bathroom that matched the birth certificate.

The board approved and adopted a resolution March 21 in support of the DREAMers and in opposition of “any state or federal legislation that would be detrimental to the educational success of undocumented student DREAMers”.

The letter addressed to members of congress up for a board vote Sept. 12 states that 1,000 DREAMers are enrolled in the district and describes these students as “dedicated and highly motivated students, as evidenced by their college retention rate of 89.2 percent and productive grade rate of 76.5 percent.”

“DACA recognizes that children who arrived in the United States should not be punished for being here illegally. For many, the United States is the only home they have known.”

In an interview with The Ranger Sept. 11, Mario Muñiz, district director of public relations, said a committee on immigration advises Chancellor Bruce Leslie on how to address issues such as DACA and DREAMers within the parameters of the law.

Muñiz said Carmen de Luna Jones, offsite coordinator of Brackenridge Education and Training Center, is the coordinator of the immigration advisory council.

Jones said the board must vote on the letter Sept. 12 because it includes the signatures of all board members and will be sent to U.S. Congress.

Jones said she has been working with undocumented students since 2001, when the Texas Residency laws were instituted. Jones said these laws allowed undocumented students to attend college and pay in-district tuition if they had graduated from a Texas high school.