A letter to readers

The Ranger will limit its weekly print publication this semester to four pages because of collegewide budget cuts but will continue to publish more content online.

This college’s budget for 2017-18 has been cut by $4 million, and the budget for the journalism-photography program, which produces the student newspaper, has been cut 25 percent.

This budget reduction also has reduced the number of full-time Ranger faculty advisers from four to three.

In addition, released time was cut in half for advisers who work with students taking journalism skills classes to publish the newspaper and online site.

Despite the cuts, The Ranger will continue to produce a weekly print edition, which provides a diverse learning experience for students in the program.

Producing a print issue allows students taking journalism skills classes to garner experience producing stories, photos, editorials and illustrations and laying out and designing pages.

Publishing print issues continues to be the best way for students in the program to learn and practice news values, leadership skills, long-term planning and the importance of deadlines.

In line with the direction of the industry, The Ranger will continue to keep the website updated with important and timely news at this college and the other Alamo Colleges.

The Ranger will continue to teach students the importance of producing objective and accurate news and in doing so provide a source of independent news and information for this college and district.

The Ranger staff