Board stands with students and community after DACA dismissal

This college will host panels to inform students of effects of DACA dismissal and of available resources today.

The repeal of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals on Sept. 5 has left an uncertain future for many students in the Alamo Colleges community.

An executive order put in place by President Obama in 2012, DACA provided work permits and protection from deportation to many undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. under the age of 16.

With an estimated 1,000 students in the Alamo Colleges district who were protected by the order, the board of trustees made a good move to approve a letter to Congress expressing their support for the DREAMers.

While there is hope that the new Dream Act of 2017 (S. 1615) will be put into place quickly, in the interim, there is uncertainty hanging over affected students.

The colleges have responded with sensitivity to students’ concerns with two panel sessions at this campus, hosted by the immigration advisory council, to inform students of how the dismissal may affect them and what resources are available to them. The panels will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon today in the library performance area on the fourth floor of Moody Learning Center.

It is important at this transitory time that the colleges continue to inform and support affected students.

No new applicants are being accepted into DACA, and those whose protection expires before March 6 have only until Oct. 5 to reapply.

The immigration advisory council has also responded proactively to assist students with the rush to reapply by hosting a DACA renewal clinic noon-6 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Legacy Room of Ozuna Library and Learning Center at Palo Alto College.

DREAMers are an integral part of the Alamo Colleges’ celebrated diverse student population.

These hardworking students deserve to feel supported and secure as they pursue their degrees.

They deserve the opportunity to be employed and support themselves and their families.

We can’t afford to have any of these students fall through the cracks as Congress figures out what to do next.

We must continue to support these people who contribute so much to our community during this time of transition.