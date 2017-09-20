Peace Day event to focus on kindness

A blood drive will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the mall.

By Tania Flores

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The office of student life and the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is sponsoring a Peace Day mixer Sept. 21 to promote peace love and kindness to counteract racism.

The event will be noon–1 p.m. in the Fiesta Room of Loftin Student Center.

The United Nations established the International Day of Peace on Sept. 21 in 1981 to be a “globally shared date for all humanity to commit to peace above all differences,” according to internationaldayof peace.org.

The theme for 2017 is “Together for Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for All,” according to the website.

Joseph Liedecke, coordinator of student success, said the campus event is inspired by what he sees as heightened racism after incidents such as the clash between a white nationalist group and counter-protesters including anti-fascist groups in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12.

A participant in the rally was charged with second-degree murder after a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters and killed a woman, according to the Associated Press.

Attendees at the campus event will be encouraged to write messages on paper flowers to be displayed on butcher paper in the center.

“The main objective of the event is to inspire students to live by spreading love, peace, and kindness because these small gestures can have a big impact on someone,” Liedecke said during an interview Sept. 19.

He also will challenge participants to perform random act of kindness such as opening the door for someone, picking up an item off the floor that someone has accidently dropped, making eye contact and smiling at someone and or donating blood to save a life.

The blood drive is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the mall.

Sandwiches, soft drinks and candy will be served at the peace event.

For more information, contact Liedecke at 210- 486-0137 or jliedecke@alamo.edu.