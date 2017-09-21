Study Abroad Fair showcases opportunities to travel and learn

A session on applying for a scholarship of up to $5,000 will be Sept. 28.

By Sarah Centeno

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Students learned of 11 opportunities to take classes in foreign countries at the Study Abroad Fair hosted by the district international programs department Sept 12 in Loftin Student Center.

Students will be able to sign up to next summer in Japan, India, New Zealand, Morocco, China, Ireland, England, France, Greece, Spain and Italy.

Study abroad programs allow students to experience education in a different country, all while experiencing new cultures, architecture, and languages.

“Third party programs are also at this event to give students the opportunity to go beyond just education,” Maria Rivera, district international programs coordinator, said. “Scholarships are available for the students.”

To be eligible for a scholarship, students at any of the five Alamo Colleges, must have completed or be completing a minimum of 12 credit hours with a grade-point average of at least 2.0 and enroll in at least one class in a study abroad program.

Scholarship recipients must be U.S. citizens, according to a flyer distributed by the department. The deadline to apply is Jan. 29.

The deadline for students at this college to apply for the Gilman International Scholarship is Oct. 3.

According to the Gilman International website, the scholarship is a program open to U.S. citizen undergraduate students receiving Federal Pell Grant funding at a two-year or four-year college or university to participate in study and intern abroad programs. A student can receive up to $5,000.

An information session about the Gilman International Scholarship will be 10-noon Sept. 28 in Room 106 of Oppenheimer Academic Center.

At the fair, students could pick up flyers and applications and visit with some of the faculty who will teach the courses abroad about what they could expect.

“It truly is a life-changing experience,” Rivera said. “We have students that end up traveling to other countries on their own because they enjoyed it so much.”

A representative of World Endeavors, an intern abroad program, was also at the fair handing out brochures and speaking to the students about the opportunities to have an internship in a different country.

“Employers are always looking for students to know about culture. It’s a wonderful way to network globally,” Rivera said.

The fair also had free pizza, henna, tattoos and door prizes.

Students can get more information about the study abroad opportunities by contacting Rivera at 210-485-0084 or emailing dst-studyabroad@alamo.edu.

Students can also go to the international programs office 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in Building C, Room 7 at district offices at 201 W. Sheridan St.

