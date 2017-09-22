Office plans days for prospective students to tour campus

Registration rallies help students register for Flex 2 and spring classes.

By Alan Torres

The outreach and recruitment office is planning three Ranger Visit Days for prospective students in this academic year.

Ranger Visit Days are scheduled to bring future students on campus to show them services that will be available during the school year and to help them through the registration process.

The college reaches out to potential students through social media outlets, high school visits and booths at college fairs.

Chaye Pena, director of outreach and recruitment, said Sept. 15 that she encourages prospective students to attend to become familiar with college life and campus resources.

Ranger Visit Days are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 7, March 3 and May 5 beginning in Loftin Student Center.

Students and their parents can visit various departments to learn about what they do and ask questions. A tour of the campus will also be given.

The outreach and recruitment office is also planning Ranger Registration Rallies for students to register for Flex 2 and the spring semester.

This event is to help current students finish the enrollment process by getting help with advising, residency requirements and financial aid.

Pena said this event has been “pretty successful” and has attracted more than 400 students the previews Ranger Registration Rally.

“We expanded the services at the welcome center,” she said. “We see what students need and we expand in those areas. We are just trying to help students finish.”

Loftin Student Center is located in between Gonzales Hall and Moody Learning Center and provides space for activities such as cultural festivals, slam poetry events, new student orientations and military ceremonies.

The building also houses a cafeteria and bookstore. It is used for special events in the evenings and weekends.

Ranger Registration Rallies are scheduled 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct 10 for Flex 2 registration and Jan. 4 for spring in Loftin.

Flex classes will be offered Oct. 23-Dec. 16.

For more information, call 210-486-0390.