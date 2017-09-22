Scobee Planetarium offers shows to the public every Friday rain or shine

A $2 ticket can provide students educational entertainment, director says.

By Dillon Holloway

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Scobee Planetarium opens its doors to the public at 6 p.m. every Friday.

The planetarium offers presentations at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. and also offers a view of the skies with a telescope on clear nights.

Aside from the shows, people also may stop in after 6 p.m. on Fridays just to see Scobee Education Center.

“Just to walk in the door, there is no fee. We certainly encourage anyone who wants to come in and take a look at the building to stop by after 6 p.m. on Friday,” Scobee Center Director Rick Varner said Sept. 14 in an interview.

The earliest program on Fridays is the family presentation “Perfect Little Planet” available to all ages.

The 40-minute presentation is an animated feature produced by Clark Planetarium Productions.

“Perfect Little Planet” is about a family from another star system touring the solar system as they seek a perfect vacation spot, according to the planetarium’s website at sacscobee.org

The two later shows have an age restriction of at least 6 years old.

“Sky Tonight Live” at 7:30 p.m. runs 45 minutes and is a live show put on by Scobee Planetarium’s staff.

“From Earth to the Universe” at 9 p.m. runs 32 minutes and is a documentary directed by Theofanis N. Matsopoulos.

The ticket prices for the presentations range from $4, for children, military, and seniors, to $5 for adults.

Alamo Colleges personnel or students who present their Alamo ID during the ticket purchase get in for $2.

Tickets may be purchased at the ticket office inside Scobee Education Center.

The cut-off time for ticket purchase is 30 minutes before the start of the presentation.

Those wanting to see a show are encouraged to arrive early as late entry is not permitted, and the theater seats only 101 people at a time.

Immediately following the final presentation, weather and staff permitting, the Scanlan Observatory and Telescope become open to the public at no charge, according to sacscobee.org.

Varner believes the planetarium provides an alternative to other forms of weekend entertainment.

“It’s educational, it’s something different, and it’s inexpensive,” Varner said.

For information about the Scobee Education Center, Planetarium, and its various events visit sacscobee.org, email sac-ScobeeCtr@alamo.edu, or call 210-486-0100.