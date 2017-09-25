Intramural sports face budget cuts

New uniforms, officials and transportation at risk.

By J. Del Valle

This college’s intramural sports — women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball — have had their budget cut $2,500 every academic calendar year since 2015.

Mark Bigelow, interim director of student success, said the allotment for sports was $10,000 in 2015-16, $7,500 in 2016-17 and $5,000 this academic year.

“This year, I sat down with my pen and paper and wrote down what do the teams really need this semester,” Marisa Martinez, senior specialist student success, said, “which was uniforms since we got a new logo and need to re-brand ourselves.”

Uniforms cost up to $2,000 per group.

Martinez said she does not purchase new uniforms every year, but they were necessary after the rebrand and new logo.

Transportation for a one-day trip typically cost $110. Transportation costs vary if the teams have full rosters, which requires two van rentals. Twelve players are considered a full roster.

This semester, they added additional away games for basketball.

“I had to recently turn down a new officials group because they cost too much. It would have gone from $60 to $85 per official,” Martinez said.

“Luckily, we don’t have to buy equipment every year. We have been fortunate enough that it lasts for a couple of years,” Martinez said.

“We are trying to build our program and promote it.”

“It’s a retention tool. It keeps students in school,” Martinez said. “We also enforce no-pass-no play.”

A student athlete has to maintain a 2.0. grade-point average or higher to keep playing.

The volleyball team raises funds outside of intramural sports because they are considered a club team.

“They take any fundraising opportunity they can get,” Martinez said. “Last semester, they had a sponsor purchase their uniforms.”

Student Government Association proposes a figure for funds for the program to the Student Activity Fee Committee, which consists of Bigelow, designated faculty, staff and students.

The funds are generated by a $1 per credit hour fee to students.

SGA is trying to get an additional $1 added to the student activity fee.

“That is the main thing that runs our program.” Martinez said.